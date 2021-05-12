Mailbag: This should never happen again

I would like to address the Oregon State Police SWAT team training that took place April 19 on Rodgers Mountain in Scio.

First of all, I don’t have a problem with their training, just not in my backyard! Yes, the neighbor on whose property it took place informed us via Facebook. However, I am not a Facebook user. No one from OSP contacted me or my neighbors.

They had two small signs posted. One sign was at the intersection of Richardson Gap Road and Rodgers Mountain Loop, and one right where they were training. The signs were very difficult to see.

The SWAT team started around 1 p.m. with flash grenades and water percussion devices. They were extremely loud! They fired 12 to 15 rounds of these barely 100 yards from my house.

My windows were rattling, pictures fell off the walls and our dog was running into the wall and urinating on the floor. Did OSP ever think that someone could have post-traumatic stress disorder or other health issues? What about the wildlife in the area having their young now? Oops, I guess they didn’t think of that. Some of my neighbors were barely 50 yards away. Can you imagine what they sounded like?