Mailbag: This sorry culture has been crumbling

What wedge separates you from me? What label or flag or party? We need to talk. We need to find a common cause, an essential one, instead of issues that divide us.

And we need to act. We need to grow more and take less. We are learning, due to this pandemic, alternative methods for making a living. We are learning what we can do without. What is of real value. That our earth is priority one. And what we need. And what is true.

Question: Where do you think we would be if we spent $1,000,000,000,000 on schools and hospitals and gardens in other countries instead of bombing and killing them? (And we did spend more than that already). If we spent another trillion here at home on greening desertified lands and housing the least of us? If we invested in life instead of death?

Our world needs serious change, and now is a tremendous opportunity for a complete reboot of this sorry culture we call Western civilization. It’s been crumbling. It’s never been civilized, only destructive: through nonstop wars on each other and on nature for the profit of the few. We can change now or wait until we have no choice. I sincerely hope we actually have a choice left.

Jeff Gump

Corvallis

