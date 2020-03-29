Mailbag: Three cheers for grocery workers

My wife and I want to give a “heads up” to all the employees at grocery stores who have helped customers in this difficult time. If a store was out of an item, employees have patiently done their best to learn when that item would be in stock. They have assisted frustrated customers to locate what they wanted but couldn’t find. Cashiers greeted customers with a smile and asked if we found everything on our lists. And after closing stores, night staff busily restocked shelves so that next day's shoppers could shop as if all was normal.