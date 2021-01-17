 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Throw those Trump flags in the trash

Mitt Romney deserves the Medal of Freedom for being the only Republican senator with the backbone to stand up to an unhinged, feral bully.

Forty-nine Republican senators refused to impeach this president one year ago.

As a nation, we should be flying our flag at half-staff after being invaded not by the brown people from the south or the Muslims from the Mideast, but by some of our own so-called patriots. Take those Trump flags and red hats and throw them in the trash. Disgusting!

B.J. Mason

Albany

