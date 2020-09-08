 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Tiered approach to domestic calls

On the subject of Police Training reform, I am of the opinion that a tiered approach to domestic calls involving online Social Workers on-call, certified in multiple States for flexibility of manpower online to communities most in need. That way, patrol officers can become divorced from domestic calls with a special police task force that deals with just that, in a tiered approach with immediate online trained domestic mediators.

If our patrol officers were actually that, and not babysitters to 'Maryjane rotten-toes' and her estranged boyfriend over who stole the baggie of crack all day day long.

Eric Shetka

Albany

