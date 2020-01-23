Mailbag: Timber suit opinion misses the mark

It appears to me that Mr. Toler did not attend the timber trial in Linn County Circuit Court. His guest editorial ("Timber Suit Ruling Hurts All," Jan. 15) totally distorts the findings and decisions of the attentive jury.

Indeed the state lawyers tried to paint the picture of a clear-cut Oregon without any wildlife if the Oregon Department of Forestry were found guilty. The jury listened to that "sky is falling" claim and totally rejected that would-be outcome by a 10-to-2 majority. On all four issues identified by the judge, the state was found in error. The math he uses is suspect and distorted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are many ways to sequester carbon. One way is to harvest it into building products like homes. Harvest burned timber for the same purpose rather than just letting it rot in place. Downed timber could be harnessed the same way. Timber does not need to be alive to sequester the carbon — just don't let it rot.

Actually, Toler lies when he states: "This lawsuit will force Oregon to clear-cut." Toler would be wise to read white papers written by professional scientists largely ignored by "party news" who have not embraced the hysteria of man-made global warming. He might stop wringing his hands trying to edict changes with minuscule effect.

Tom Cordier

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0