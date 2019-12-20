Mailbag: Timber Unity's false choice

Timber Unity wants us to believe there are only two choices: tackle climate change boldly or stand up for our rural communities. I am a 17-year-old high school student from Corvallis, and I know that we can and we should do both.

My climate fate will be sealed by the time I am 27. There is no time to wait to take action to fix it. My generation’s safety is on the line, and I refuse to believe Timber Unity’s false choice. I know that we can protect our environment while also protecting rural jobs and even make them better.

My neighbors and classmates are worried about having a safe planet for our future. Timber Unity failed because rural people know a fake when we see one. They may be able to bring militia members and a lot of big trucks to Salem, but they can’t confuse us. We can have a healthy rural economy and take action on climate change at the same time.

Mali Gottfried

Corvallis

