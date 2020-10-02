Mailbag: Time to consider candidates

Now that we are getting close to the election, it is time to consider which candidates can do the best job as Benton County commissioner during COVID-19 times.

We need commissioners who will wisely manage our money. We need commissioners who can set priorities and make tough choices. We need commissioners who recognize that there are three objectives that have to be managed in the COVID-19 crisis — minimizing the damage to our health, wealth and children’s education. The current crop of commissioners appears to be concentrating on health and ignoring the other two.

I have been observing Benton County government for more than 20 years and believe it is time for a significant change. I am endorsing/recommending that we vote for John Sarna and Tom Cordier for Benton County commissioners. These two gentlemen will spend the taxpayer’s money as if it was their own money, not free money. Moreover, they have the background to manage the entire COVID-19 crisis wisely.

John Detweiler

Corvallis

