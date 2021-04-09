Mailbag: Time to do the right thing for children

I love that my community here supports following the science.

Until now and for the past year, when the science has been devalued when it comes to COVID-19. Throughout the US, The medical community has overwhelmingly supported schools being opened for all elementary students. Private schools at all levels have reopened without catastrophic consequences, even in our valley. Many schools across the US have reopened, stayed open and are teaching all grade levels of students.

So why do our local teachers, the people educating our children, refuse to follow the science? Our children need to go back to school, not for review, but for real educational opportunities. Help me to understand the school districts’ and the teachers’ unions’ stance on this.

It’s time to do the right thing for our children, their parents, their teachers, school administrators and taxpayers.

Joyce Willcox

Corvallis

