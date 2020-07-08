Mailbag: Time to end honors for Confederacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day I wake up and realize I’ve learned something new.

I was shocked to learn that some of our military bases are named after former Confederate military officers. That needs to change. The Confederate flag is still flown at certain events. The Civil War is over. That flag should be banned from all public places.

Concerning the Black Lives Matter movement, I am all for it. I was a young nurse in the late '60s and early '70s in the San Diego area during the Civil Rights movement. I had the privilege at that time of working with some amazing African-American nurses, nursing assistants and doctors. I especially adored the three African-American women that were the janitors in our hospital ward. These women were all older and worked hard. I was later amazed that some of my white friends had never even spoken to a person of color.

That was 50 years ago, and now the unrest is back. Some things have changed, but not enough. With the Black Lives Matter movement, maybe white America is waking up and realizing all people are worthy of respect, equal opportunities to succeed and to be given their dignity.