Mailbag: Time to end our two-party system

Mailbag: Time to end our two-party system

{{featured_button_text}}

I think it's time for the two-party dual monopoly of our political arena to end. The pandemic and the current protests and riots have shown we have no competent leaders.

Anyone who can't stand being forced to choose between two incompetent 70-year-old men should look elsewhere. A vote for a third party is not a vote for the other candidature.

It's time for Americans to look for qualified candidates instead of an emotional appeal for the less evil candidate. Jo Jorgensen for president!

Anthony Minniti

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News