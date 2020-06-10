Mailbag: Time to end our two-party system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I think it's time for the two-party dual monopoly of our political arena to end. The pandemic and the current protests and riots have shown we have no competent leaders.

Anyone who can't stand being forced to choose between two incompetent 70-year-old men should look elsewhere. A vote for a third party is not a vote for the other candidature.

It's time for Americans to look for qualified candidates instead of an emotional appeal for the less evil candidate. Jo Jorgensen for president!

Anthony Minniti

Corvallis

