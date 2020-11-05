Mailbag: Time to extend training, respect

Into our eighth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that is now clear is how our control measures, albeit well-intended, are having a significant emotional toll on our society.

Nowhere is the problem more acute than in our assisted-care and nursing homes, where emotional support for the elderly is fundamental to their physical health. It’s perhaps time to find a fine balance between caution and compassion.

I would like to propose that the public health department and the administrators of various elder care centers to consider a program along these lines:

1. Healthy family members can be trained to use proper personal protective equipment (including wearing hospital gowns and N95 masks) and to practice infection control measures when visiting their loved ones at their bedside. There is nothing difficult about learning these simple and reasonable measures.

2. If or when rapid tests for SARS2-CoV2 are available and affordable, they can be used as an extra screening measure immediately before the visit.