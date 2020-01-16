Mailbag: Time to ignore climate deniers

2020 is the year to ignore global warming deniers. They are so desperate to keep alive fossil fuel propaganda, Trump’s absolute science ignorance and their oft-repeated soundbites: all debunked but live on, sadly.

Ground zero for global warming is the poles: Anyone who studied climate knows that all heat moves from the equator to the poles. The “cycle” is far from normal and is too fast for species to adapt. Our 35 billion tons of generated carbon dioxide yearly and deforestation are the culprits.

Go to Australia. 105 degrees. Nationwide. Sustained drought fueled by record heat. The year 2019 was the hottest on record for Australia, with the temperature reaching 1.52C above the long-term average. The ocean off the coast of Australia is nine degrees above normal. Vital kelp forests are dying.

Today, the likes of Sean Hannity and other honorary scientists with degrees in charlatanism from Trump University have a new claim: blame arsonists. Pathetic. Here is the recipe of denial: lie, use industry-produced propaganda, quote outliers and repeat the same debunked claims daily.