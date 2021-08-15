Mailbag: Time to normalize relations with Cuba

Re: “Time to rid Cuba of its government,” Larry Daley, Aug. 6:

I’m always amazed at how so many ‘Mericans play God and assume the right to replace foreign governments, then turn around and condemn others for doing the exact same thing.

It’s not the time to rid Cuba of the government it chose and continues to choose. We conveniently forget what those “dirty rotten Commies” were replacing when they took over Cuba. That Batista government was rotten with ‘Merican capitalist-/mafia-drenched crookedness and corruption! And every Cuban in Cuba knew it — but our country was saturated with capitalist propaganda, as usual.

Indeed, there’s no shortage of good reasons that it’s long past time to normalize relations with Cuba, as Obama attempted.

This country has a long history of supporting capitalist-friendly regimes from the old feudal warlord (Chang Kai-shek — China) to colonial (Vietnam — French) to any number of two-bit dictatorships all over South America and the Middle East. How can we forget the Shah of Iran? They were all corrupt and crooked, but our capitalists loved ‘em all. Sorta tells us something about American capitalism, doesn’t it?