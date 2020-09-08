Mailbag: Time to push back against apathy

“Homeless” bums who have boldly taken advantage of spineless, often well-meaning people who think they’re doing good by allowing them to live like irresponsible children. These bums choose to live by their own rules, not submitting to authority of any kind. Do you see how this darkness has quickly spread over our nation? “The only thing evil needs to triumph is for good people to do nothing.”

My challenge to anyone who has the courage to stop and take an honest appraisal of themselves and the current condition of our world: Grab your communication device and look up 2 Timothy 3: 1-4, New Living Translation — “You should know this, Timothy, that in the last days there will be very difficult times. For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents and ungrateful. They will consider nothing sacred. They will be unloving and unforgiving; they will slander others and have no self-control. They will be cruel and hate what is good. They will betray their friends, be reckless, be puffed up with pride, and love pleasure rather God.”