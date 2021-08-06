Mailbag: Time to rid Cuba of its government
It is hard to fathom why, after only two weeks of being in session, the new Greater Albany Public Schools Board would dismiss without cause, a…
Mayor Traber and city councilors,
The July 22 front page headline “Board considers accelerated search” raises numerous questions.
I have been an ardent supporter of our schools for 60 years. Until recently, I was confident in my support. Now I’m unsure, as our elected sch…
Melissa Goff was doing her job, advocating for students.
As a former school board member who has recently settled in Linn County, I feel a need to express my disappointment in the new hyper-partisan …
Regarding the July 19 Corvallis City Council meeting:
I find it incredibly negligent of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board to have failed to seek out public input regarding the employment of …
The Rev. Liz Theoharis quoted Martin Luther King in a recent talk: “Poverty, racism and militarism, the three-headed evil … Address one and yo…
The recent no-cause termination of Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Goff by the newly seated school board smacks of partisan politics.