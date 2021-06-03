Mailbag: Time to show Nearman the door

Two weeks before the assault on our nation’s Capitol, a preliminary event took place at our state Capitol, when several hundred protesters chanting “Enemies of the state” and “Arrest Kate Brown” tried forcing their way into where legislators were meeting.

Attempting to break windows and doors, the crowd sprayed law enforcement with bear spray and attacked journalists. It was an ugly precursor to the Jan. 6 violent assault on our nation’s Capitol.

District 23 State Rep. Mike Nearman opened a door, allowing protestors inside where they attacked officers and damaged property for an hour. Meanwhile, Nearman circled the building and reentered by another door. Nearman’s careless and sinister behavior placed everyone inside in danger, threatened the disruption of the people’s business and betrayed our trust.

But this is not Nearman’s first or only radical action. He proposed legislation restricting mail-in voting and requiring voter IDs, sued Brown over COVID-19 restrictions, attempted to repeal sanctuary city laws and supported a Texas lawsuit challenging presidential election results.