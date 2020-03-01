Mailbag: Time to step up on climate action bill

As an 18-year-old university student, most people would expect me to attend classes during the week, maybe go to weekend parties; having fun with friends while I look ahead to what’s next. But some days I can barely attend classes. Instead, I’m doing a job that shouldn’t be mine, fighting for a future I might not even have. All I can think about is the 10 years left before the effects of the climate crisis are irreversible, according to the world’s climate scientists.
I’ve been fighting for climate action since I was 13, and feel robbed of my childhood. Not because I wanted to, but because I feared what would happen if I didn’t. There are thousands of young people just like me. Every day politicians refuse to act on climate, I grow more fearful, angry and more aware that money matters more than my future to them.
You have free articles remaining.
As Oregonians, we have the ability to spark change by passing a cap-and-invest program. This bill will hold large industries accountable for pollution they put into our air, and invest in clean and renewable energy. It’s no longer a question of if we should pass this bill; it’s a question of why haven’t we?
Please, if you care at all about me and my generation, support cap and invest. Write to your legislators. Tell your friends and family. Show your support publicly, loudly, and don’t stop until our state takes strong climate action. It’s time to step up.
Grace Doleshel
Corvallis