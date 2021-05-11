Mailbag: Time to support health care for all

Have you had your COVID-19 shots? If you have, you have experienced publicly funded health care —known as Medicare for All or single-payer health care.

You didn’t have to worry about a co-pay or a bill. Like the best of socialized health care, the vaccine, paid for by general taxation, is free at the point of use and comes without a mountain of paperwork.

The federal government bought the vaccines and distributed doses to public and private providers, deciding that this life-saving vaccine should be distributed on the basis of need rather than left to the free market.

The government will pay private providers for vaccination services rendered — a single-payer, multi-provider system. We have access to the vaccine regardless of whether we have private insurance or are uninsured.

The COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates what’s possible when the political will exists.

This is the right time to support publicly funded health care for everyone.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

