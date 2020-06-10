Mailbag: Time to wake up to the truth

You tell me that I’m fast asleep.
I tell you that I’m woke.
You tell me every little bit helps. I tell you that I’m broke.
Lying scheming politics spawn seething disrespect!
“I like my words that are true to me,
it’s yours I must reject.”
So, what will it take to get along?
What things must we let go of?
In a moment’s choice we can start afresh, with the hope God’s Word is full of.
There are those that yell: “Naivety! Our struggles are far too deep!”
I say this, it’s a beautiful world, if we don’t stay fast asleep.
Art Hall
Philomath
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!