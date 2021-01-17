Mailbag: Timely, transparent information helpful

The newest data on COVID-19 vaccine distributed to Oregon is 262,300 doses, but only 66,933 doses had been administered, around 25%, a very low number.

Our state and Benton County have not been transparent in reporting the roll-out plan. In order to gain residents’ trust in the process and to facilitate vaccination, I urge the state and the Benton County Health Department to establish websites listing how many and where are the vaccines in the state/county, and how many and which category of residents have been vaccinated.