Mailbag: Tired of the gutless wonder

Trump’s legal team of trumpeters continue blowing gobbledygook.

All the babble, gabble, jabber and prattle about a stolen election is just gibbering nonsense. The courts including the highest in the land have told the blubbering fools their worthless mumbo jumbo is all poppycock and hogwash. These gasbag lawyers who talk in false tongues are true Trump zombies. Many elected politicians still trot behind the demigod like doppelgangers. They should be ashamed of themselves and thrown out of office.

It’s sad to know that the forthright truth-telling Republicans who still have an honest backbone are now receiving death threats from their fellow cult members. I can only pray that others come out of the darkness and into the light.

They say a majority of Republicans think their all-knowing, all-powerful king of kings was robbed. This is good news, because many will leave the party. The law-abiding fair and square Republicans don’t want to be associated with a bunch of quisling turncoats who are trying to overturn the will of the people. They claimed to be super-patriots, but in reality they love America only when they win.