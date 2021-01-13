Mailbag: To be idle is part of the problem

We had an armed insurrection in our nation’s capital, and President Trump is to blame.

He lied about the results of the election, failed to participate in a peaceful transfer of power and on Jan. 6 incited his supporters to riot. This is not normal. Let me repeat, this is not normal in our democracy.

If you do nothing, you are complicit in instilling a sentiment of normalcy. Please object to what happened in any way you can. Call or write your representatives and ask them to impeach the president or invoke the 25th Amendment of our Constitution to remove President Trump.

If that is too extreme for you, try to have conversations with friends or family who support President Trump, and ask them to explain their reluctance to support a peaceful transfer of power.

You might also communicate with leaders of social media, for example, Facebook or Twitter, and ask why they give President Trump a platform to spread lies about the outcome of the election. Ask them to stop. Just do something. To be idle is to be part of the problem. You can help change this mess, but it means you have to do something. Please.

Ruth Jacobs

Corvallis

(NOTE: Twitter and others have since banned Trump)

