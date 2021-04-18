Mailbag: To move to net zero, cut the beef

I was pondering what being net zero by 2050 meant, and is it even attainable?

Even if we eliminated fossil fuels, we still breathe and emit CO2. So to suck the CO2 out of the air, an obvious way is more trees and plants. A carbon fee is one way to pay for things such as tree planting or forest conservation.

A few years ago my family doctor said I should cut out red meats (however, still love my salmon, which is OK). I have done so with a rich vegetarian diet, and feel a lot healthier. So my suggestion to move to net zero is to cut the beef.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

