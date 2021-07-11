Mailbag: Together we lift up ourselves, others

I am an educator with over 40 years of experience in both K-12 and higher education, and I unequivocally support Superintendent Melissa Goff.

She led Greater Albany Public Schools through an unprecedented time of crisis, following guidelines and dictates, and keeping her focus on what was best for students. She led the district in quickly pivoting to online teaching when it became necessary, and ensured that students and faculty had the support they needed to succeed.

It appalls me that a very small group of vocal folks, influenced by money and politics from afar, are attempting a hostile takeover of GAPS with the intent of driving out an excellent administrator. This group has assaulted the notion of inclusiveness and equity in our educational system, and the reliance on science and data to determine policies.

Inclusiveness and equity are the opposite of divisive, partisan politics, which is the go-to default for this small but loud group of Parents of GAPS. The vast majority of our citizenry values the diversity found in our schools, and believes that it is the right of every student to feel safe and welcomed.