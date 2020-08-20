Mailbag: Too many Americans flout good evidence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stephani Keyser’s (Mailbag, Aug. 6) criticism of Gov. Brown having children wear masks is clearly misplaced. She should pay attention to what others have found by opening schools.

Israel opened its schools, and COVID-19 cases jumped from fewer than 50 per day to around 1,500. It started with students and spread to the general public.

I am truly sorry that our children have to have online classes and wear masks. More and more, the benefit of wearing a mask to minimize the spread of COVID-19 is being documented.

We might have been able to open schools without masks if Trump had shown some leadership by wearing a mask at the beginning of the outbreak and not downplaying the severity of the virus. Several European countries such as Denmark have successfully done so by using small groups, social distancing and good hygiene.

Meanwhile, Trump shamefully continues to spread misinformation. On Aug. 5, he stated in an interview and also in a tweet that schools should open because kids are immune to the coronavirus. Both Facebook and Twitter removed that falsehood. Unfortunately, as many have said before, a lie travels twice around the world before the truth gets off the block, and too many Americans continue to flout good scientific evidence.