Mailbag: Trip to museum is highly recommended
Mailbag: Trip to museum is highly recommended

On Oct. 7, Philomath took its fifth-grade students on a field trip to the Benton County Museum in downtown Corvallis.

We were the first-ever field trip group for this museum. Patti Larkin, the curator of education, had interactive activities for the students to participate in as they walked through the rooms viewing artifacts from the past. A huge thank-you goes out to Patti for her effort and work in creating an engaging experience for our students. I highly recommend this field trip.

Jen Buchanan

Corvallis

 

