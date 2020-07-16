Mailbag: Troopers' lack of respect is troubling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My words are spoken with the utmost care and respect, in response to the article in the newspaper regarding OSP troopers refusing to wear masks in a public location. I was greatly dismayed to read the information about the attitude and lack of respect shown by the officers in the Allan's Coffee & Tea Corvallis coffee shop. Their obvious show of pride and lack of humility smacks of proof for national protests regarding needed law enforcement reform.

The particular officers involved in the incident failed to remain professional and respectful in their attitude and speech. They may not approve of Gov. Brown (nor do I), but this does not excuse the alleged use of profanity and lack of respect for the office of governor.

The officers also eschewed the rule of wearing a face mask in a public location. This is another indication of the presence of lack of respect and the personal desire to flout their own importance and personal preference, as opposed to actually providing premier public safety services, as touted on the header of the OSP website. "Oregon State Police. Providing premier public safety services."