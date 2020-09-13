 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Troubled water over a bridge

Mailbag: Troubled water over a bridge

{{featured_button_text}}

All of the arguing over whether or not to save the Van Buren structure for historical purposes seems to be a lot of troubled water over a bridge.

Kevin Ahern

Corvallis

 

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: A pandemic solution

Here’s a pandemic solution! Fill a less-utilized resource, mental hospitals, with "new blood." We could commit a crush of overexcited, imbalan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News