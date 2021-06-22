Mailbag: True reason for Second Amendment

Tampa, during a rain: My grandmother was looking out the window and said, “Well, would you look at that?”

My grandfather came up and looked out. “What?” he asked. “Look at that guy on the corner, just standing there,” she said. “Doesn’t seem to have the sense to get out of the rain.” My grandfather thought for a moment, then replied, “Or maybe he has enough sense to know that rain is only water.”

Sometimes what we know, in the end, is only our own predications.

Let’s take intelligence for instance. Some might say that intelligence is the sum of knowledge, education and experience.

But no. If it were, you would think Ted Wheeler, mayor of Portland, would have figured out that enough of his “peaceful protesters” were actual thugs and criminals. And those who were peaceful protesters were abetting crime by acting as cover. Or Raj Patel could have used his privilege of education and experience for some other worthwhile pursuit instead of the petty disparagement of apple pie as racist. Or Kate Brown fiddling while Portland burned.