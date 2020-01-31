Mailbag: Trump a reflection of his political base

Re: "Donald Trump's Appeal Continues to Mystify," by Kenneth R. England (Mailbag, Jan. 1).
I would strongly argue that the demystification of Mr. England's concern is right there in Ms. Love's letter ("Where Is the Decorum, Decency? (mailbag, Dec. 19) when she asks: "Are Trump's supporters really without shame, a conscience, and lacking in self-respect, as those in the Congress seem to be?"
The brutally honest answer is a resounding yes, they certainly are. If Trump's election and presidency has shown the world anything, it has shown the world that we are not the evolved, advanced country we like to think we are.
We would be well advised not to focus so much on Trump, but rather on those who support him — they are the clear and present danger in, and to, this country. Trump is more a symptom (or result) than a cause.
But it gets worse. The Republican political party is shot through and through with misogyny, racism and white supremacy. The election of Barack Obama really lit 'em up. Hillary hit the nail on the head with that "basket of deplorables" comment. Thoughtful, thinking people (those Trump supporters call "the elite") are keenly aware of all this and have been for some time.
And for those who have a strong visceral reaction to this letter, I say this: Sometimes the truth hurts, and sometimes the truth really hurts! But it needs to be said occasionally.
Bill Halsey
Albany