Mailbag: Trump can do it again; vote for him

President Trump moved our embassy to the capital of Israel, Jerusalem.

Years before the congress had authorized this move, but previous presidents did not do it. Despite fears this move would lead to war, President Trump has helped Israel and United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to work together. Those who want peace in the Middle East will vote for Trump.

The military keeps us safe and so do the police forces in the United States, and their families will want to vote for him.

For the people who want us to be energy independent, they will vote for him. We can’t depend on wind and solar as our only source of energy. We need fracking and new oil and natural gas.

People who want to depend on good medicine, they will want to vote for him so we don’t have to buy medicine from China. We need to manufacture more in America and not buy so much of everything from China. Barack Obama said these jobs would never come back, but under Trump, they are.

For those pro-life people, they will definitely vote for President Trump. He has been there for them all four years. He values the sanctity of life at all stages.