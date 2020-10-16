Mailbag: Trump deserves nothing less

I have been waiting for James Farmer to provide proof of fraud in mail-in voting. Others have requested the same, to no avail. All we get is innuendo, name-calling and smoke — mostly smoke.

James Farmer does not like Democrats being elected in Oregon; therefore, there must be fraud! Interesting, isn’t it, that Donald Trump offers the same scenario, with not an ounce of proof, thinking that people will believe it if he says it over and over?

I wonder what the voters in Oregon think about having their votes deemed invalid by people who are afraid of their power.

Aside to Arthur Hall: Have you not seen the photos of Trump and his good buddy, Putin? And exactly which promises to the American people has Trump kept? I’m still waiting for my insulin to cost less than $1,691 every 90 days!

After all of Trump’s many failures and lies, I believe that his ranks are shrinking, and he deserves nothing less.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

