Mailbag: Trump did not want to cause panic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your headlined editorial “Trump Lies” exposes your biases against Pres. Trump once again.

I don’t recall a “Pelosi Lies” headline when she invited everybody down to San Francisco’s Chinatown when the president banned flights from China, even though the dangers were made known. I don’t recall a “de Blasio Lies” when he said to come on down to New York City, even when he knew, resulting in a huge virus hotspot.

I don’t recall a “Fauci Lies” headline when he admitted underplaying the need for face masks. He explained he did that out of concerns that health workers would be at risk of having no personal protective equipment if everyone else panicked.

Mr. Trump used the same rationale: did not want to cause panic. His other actions stopping international flights/condemning China/infusing actions to get ventilators and PPE was necessary and helpful. Your one-sided approach is so distorted it could be called fake news.

Tom Cordier

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0