Mailbag: Trump doesn't take responsibility

What traits define a conservative?

A conservative has business savvy. Trump has declared five bankruptcies and declines to provide tax records. What is he hiding?

Conservatives are frugal. With an already improving economy, Trump cut taxes, increasing the annual deficit by a trillion-plus dollars. Trump is concerned with the present, not his grandchildren, who will pay for these excesses.

Republicans support free trade. Trump’s tariffs save jobs, but for each job saved in a steel mill, other jobs are lost due to higher steel prices.

Trump believes in intuition, not science. He denies climate change. A prudent man does not increase oil consumption in uncertain times. This policy transfers environmental costs to our grandchildren.

When I served in Vietnam, draft dodger Trump nursed bone spurs. Trump said John McCain was not a hero because he was captured. Trump considers men who risk lives for their country losers and suckers. Trump abandoned Kurdish allies, giving Putin free rein.

Where’s the humility, empathy and generosity within Trump? Truman’s slogan was “The buck stops here.” Trump’s is “I don’t take responsibility at all.”