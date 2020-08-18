Mailbag: Trump downplayed virus for months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent poll found that 34% of those polled approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while 66% disapprove.

It is very difficult for me to fathom 34% of the country approving, but a recent letter to the Mailbag (“Merkley’s shameful anti-Trump rant,” Aug. 4) included “… the Democratic election fake talking point about Trump’s lack of leadership in our fight against the coronavirus.” I would like to push back.

The United States has about 4% of the world’s population and over 25% of the world’s coronavirus cases. We lead the world with more than 5 million cases, and trail all industrialized nations in cases per million population. We lead the world in virus deaths and are in the top 10 in deaths per million population.

This despite our great wealth, scientific resources, medical expertise and infrastructure, etc. Trump’s failed response to this deadly virus has in turn led to the near collapse of our economy.

Trump led by downplaying the virus for months (it will miraculously go away), creating a culture war over masks, pushing to reopen the economy while ignoring the steps outlined by his own task force, sidelining the epidemiological experts from leading briefing…