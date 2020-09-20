Mailbag: Trump enables white supremacists

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the letter by Tom Cordier (Sept. 9): How true it is that putting the blame on Trump is nothing new.

He is to blame for the feeble response to COVID-19, for suggesting that maybe we should inject disinfectant or take a dangerous malaria medication, for not urging people to wear masks or keep safe distances.

As to the violent demonstrations, Trump initiated that behavior when he had troops in Washington, D.C., start beating peaceful demonstrators in order to have his Bible op, and by sending unmarked troops to Portland to use tear gas and “nonlethal” bullets on crowds. He promotes violence by using hate rhetoric, enabling white supremacists and instilling fear.

As for Trump blaming Dems being a “true assertion,” according to Cordier, the definition of assertion is “a positive statement or declaration, often without support or reason.” Unwarranted. Sort of like his assertion that mail-in voting leads to fraud!

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

