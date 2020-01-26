Mailbag: Trump fans put him before country

What is it going to take, Trump people? How much more has to happen to our democracy and our citizens of the United States? How much? How long? When will you care about our democracy and your fellow Americans? Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republican senators are denying witnesses and documentation to come before we American citizens. Why is this OK with you, Republicans and Trump fans?

People from the pulpit who urge their congregations to vote for and support this creature of a president who has no kindness, no compassion, no patriotism, no class, no intelligence and no policy, and apparently no fear of God? What will it take? How much more? When will you stand up for our democracy, our country and our citizens?

You call yourselves patriotic. Where is your patriotism and love for our country? Indeed, where is your love of Christianity and decency? When will you disallow these evil senators and House members to break and destroy things? Some 78% of the American people want witnesses and documentation in this Senate trial. Are you afraid of the truth?

If Republications have nothing to hide, why are they hiding everything? Why?