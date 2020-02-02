Mailbag: Trump flip-flops on campaign promises

From an article in the D-H/G-T, Jan. 23, 2020, page B5, dateline Washington, D.C., I quote: "Trump suggested he was open to a cut in social safety net benefits, such as Medicare and Social Security, in comments during a CNBC interview."

When he ran for president in 2016, he said he wouldn't cut Social Security and Medicare. That was one of his thousands upon thousands of lies. Thank you, hardcore Republicans, in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and other Electoral College battleground states, for giving us Trump, the crook, the thug, the liar.

Mary Brock

Albany

