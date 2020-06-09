Mailbag: Trump forfeits title of great leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has done just about everything possible to disgrace the office he holds and prove that he is completely unqualified to hold it. As the nation’s major cities are burning and crying out for police reform, Trump raises a Bible as a prop, allows his attorney general to use Gestapo tactics to clear a path for him, and barricades himself in the “people's house.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, yet the Trump administration seems to have lost interest in using it for a series of mini-rallies to sate his ego and feed the base. Trump is a master at shifting the focus when the truth begins to catch up to his bluster or he proves ineffective in addressing a problem.

As we “transition to greatness,” I have to ask where we have been headed these last three-plus years? I thought we were going to make America great again. Then, having done that, we were going to keep America great. It seems to me that greatness is eluding this president. Trump has shown through word and deed that he aspires to despotism. Perhaps it is time to put the quest for greatness in the hands of another, more capable, leader.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0