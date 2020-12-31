Mailbag: Trump has created a political cesspool

From the moment he stepped onto the political stage, Donald Trump has been an embarrassment.

What is most appalling about his chaotic and corrupt tenure is the fact that the people he most injured were the working-class Americans who supported his administration, believed his lies and rallied behind his insane conspiracy theories.

However, Trump was not the only conman working the crowd. The vast majority of the Republican legislators at all levels of government sold their souls, betrayed their constituents and enabled Trump’s criminality.

Now, even as he is about to exit the stage, the clown in chief continues to mock our democracy, ridicule the Constitution and inflict every last possible ounce of pain on the people he swore to serve and protect; and still, the Republican leadership either supports his idiocy or stands idly by, saying nothing.

The Republican brand has been badly tarnished, and it will take a long time to polish its image. In the interim, Trump has created a political movement that is a cesspool to breed his clones and further damage Reagan’s “shining city.” I can only hope that the electorate wakes up to that reality.

Kenneth R. England