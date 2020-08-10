Mailbag: Trump is a threat; vote Democratic

In the July 24 Mailbag, Richard Hirschi makes the argument we should vote Republican to preserve our prosperity, safety and liberty. He argues that All Lives Matter, and I quite agree.
I have never heard anyone supporting Black Lives Matter disagree with the fact that All Lives Matter. If All Lives Matter, then it follows that Black Lives Matter. Still, if there are five houses on a street and one of them is on fire, the one on fire needs the immediate attention, and that does not mean that the other four don’t matter.
Mr. Hirschi says “The repugnant presence of a few racists does not make America systemically racist,” and I quite agree. Policies and attitudes that create disparities in health care, criminal justice, education, wealth, etc. are what makes America systemically racist.
Still Mr. Hirschi seems willing to let the destructive violence of a few vandals represent the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democratic Party. There have been tens of thousands of peaceful protesters and a comparatively very small number of destructive or violent ones.
He calls those who destroy property or endanger lives “ignoramuses, idiots, lunatics, thugs and barbarians who belong in prison.” I quite agree that protesters breaking laws should be subject to any lawful consequences. Still I wonder if he would use the same words to describe a group of men who threw 342 crates of tea into Boston Harbor in 1773.
Trump is a far greater threat to our liberty. Vote Democratic.
Stan Sahnow
Corvallis
