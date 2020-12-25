Mailbag: Trump is using an old trick

I wonder if Trump supporters might ask themselves these questions:

1. Why do you think Trump is questioning election results only in states where he lost?

2. If Trump had won the election, would he be questioning election results?

3. Why have Trump’s court cases claiming voter fraud been thrown out over and over again?

The answers to the first two questions are one’s opinion. The answer to the last question is factual.

Trump’s cases have been thrown out of the courts because Trump has no evidence to support the widespread fraud he claims. On Nov. 12, a joint statement by 10 U.S. infrastructure agencies including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, run by Director Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee, stated that the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history and that there was no evidence that the election was compromised.

Trump fired Krebs. Attorney General William Barr, another Trump appointee, stated that the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Trump threatened to fire Barr. Barr has since turned in his letter of resignation.