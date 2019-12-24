Mailbag: Trump needs to be removed

The U.S. Senate must remove Trump from office.

The evidence is overwhelming. Facts about Trump's treasonous conduct favoring Russia's Putin, who instigated an invasion of Ukraine, start with the Trump campaign changing the Republican platform to drop anti-Russia language. The facts about Trump's disqualifying conduct continue stacking up, particularly during the past six months during the House of Representatives' investigations.

Every member of the House should vote to impeach and every member of the Senate should vote to convict Trump, remove him from office and prohibit him from ever holding office again. Allowing Trump to continue in office is a major danger to the United States.

Trump is a malignant narcissist who is not qualified to be president. Every member of Congress who continues to support Trump enables his treason and should be voted out of office.

Ricardo Small

Albany