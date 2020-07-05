Mailbag: Trump on wrong side of history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our president is worked up about toppled statues of Southern slave owners who waged war against our nation. He has called for U.S. marshals to protect those chunks of stone and metal that were erected to commemorate the leaders of the Confederacy. He calls it history. Most Americans call it treason.

If only he had shown the same passion for preserving the lives of tens of thousands of Americans who have died under his failed leadership during the pandemic. If only he had the same passion for the peaceful protesters who stood between him and his photo op. If only he had shown the same passion for innocent people of color being murdered by that very “law and order” he calls on to “dominate” the streets.

The lives and livelihoods of many Americans have been sacrificed during his administration while he continues to reward the already wealthy. What is his response to this colossal disaster? “I take no responsibility at all.” Once again, he calls it history. Most Americans call it failed leadership. In this case, both are correct. Our president’s failed leadership has become the history of our country during this administration. Vote.

Monica Lawson

Lyons

