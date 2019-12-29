Mailbag: Trump's actions self-serving

Trump's alibi story for withholding military aid to Ukraine doesn’t pass the stink test. Who in their right mind would stop promised aid to an ally during an active war? Not to mention you didn’t have evidence of corruption, only paranoid suspicion.

Removing a loyal ambassador who would not permit corruption certainly doesn’t make sense. I feel the same way Judge Judy’s dad felt after Judge Judy violated her curfew as a teenager and gave a cock-and-bull story. Judge Judy’s dad said, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.”

Trump has never explained his image of a great American. My interpretation of Trump’s idea of greatness is only one way: All (Americans) for one (Trump). My definition of a great American is all (Americans) for one (American) and one (American) for all (Americans).

Rita Snyder

Corvallis

