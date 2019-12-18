Mailbag: Trump's record speaks for itself

In answer to James Farmer's attempt to legitimize Donald Trump's presidency, first of all, Trump lost by almost 3 million popular votes. I wouldn't call that "the people's president they voted for" (sic).

Why, Mr. Farmer, do you follow Trump's lead in using innuendo and name-calling, instead of facts? You are correct in saying that unbelievable corruption of our system is taking place. Trump has trampled on the Constitution by asking a foreign country to help him win an election or two and then obstructed Congress by ignoring subpoenas and ordering underlings to do the same. What does he have to hide?

Ask the farmers and manufacturers who cannot sell their products because of Trump's tariffs how good a job he is doing to make America great. And ask the politicians from our former allies why they laugh at Trump.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The major force behind resistance to moving forward is Mitch McConnell. He refuses to allow votes on anything he doesn't like!

How dare you call anyone who doesn't bow to your king, er ... president an America-hater while you support a liar, cheat and bully whose policies go against America's values and are actually damaging America, itself; for instance, the rolling back of environmental protections by the Trump administration?