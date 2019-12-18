Mailbag: Trump supporters have their reasons

In regards to Bob Uriarte's letter (Mailbag, Dec. 8) about people who support President Trump not being well-educated, let's look at the Democratic politicians and attempt to understand how well-educated their followers are.

Liberal Democrats want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, open our southern border to the unending stream of migrants and give them health care and social services. Keep in mind that it was the Democrats that made Americans pay a fine for not having health insurance. Now they give free health care to illegals in California.They want to continue their sanctuary city and state policies and release violent illegal alien criminals back into society where they continue to rape, rob, assault and, yes, even murder American citizens.

Mr. Uriarte gives several reasons why he believes people support President Trump, but I believe he missed one of the biggest reasons of all. Many Trump supporters are absolutely disgusted with the Democrats, their loss of reason, and their agenda of absolute madness.

Wayne Thompson

Corvallis

