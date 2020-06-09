Mailbag: Trump vs. virus? Bet on COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been quite interesting and revealing to watch our president unravel in relation to the coronavirus. Insiders talk about his angry rants, his “grumpiness” and his doubling of efforts to control anything he possibly can to make himself look good. But it seems the virus is immune to his usual dirty tricks (he did compare himself to Nixon, after all), and his frustration level has gone off the charts. It seems the virus isn’t one bit intimidated by him.

He can’t buy its compliance; he can’t sue it or threaten legal action, it just doesn’t care. He can’t shame it into going away, or cheat on it and divorce it. He can’t declare bankruptcy against it. He can’t scare it with threats, or fire it. He can’t sic Putin on it, or lie about it enough to make his wishful, magical thinking seem true. He can’t offend it with his twitters, or throw it in jail. He can’t make an executive order to reduce its effectiveness.

He can’t blame it on Obama, or claim it is a hoax perpetrated by Joe Biden and the Democrats. He can’t pull out of it and leave it defenseless. He can’t kill it with bleach or hydroxychloroquine, and he can’t bully it. That leaves him with no defenses at all. If Trump vs. COVID-19 were a boxing match, I would bet big on the virus …. by a knockout!

Leslie Weatherill

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0