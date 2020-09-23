 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Trump walks all over Constitution

I was very surprised to read in the GT that the Benton County Republican Women would hand out copies of the constitution at a flag rally on Sept. 17.

If they respect our constitution and our flag, they must be planning to vote for Joe Biden in November. Unfortunately the Republican candidate, Mr. Trump, walks all over the constitution and the highest aspirations of our democracy with his rhetoric and his actions.

 Virginia Shapiro

Corvallis

 

